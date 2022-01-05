Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 657 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

CMCSA opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.23. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $229.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

