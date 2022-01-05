Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:CDMO traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.31. 617,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,491. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.32 and a beta of 2.29. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,153 shares of company stock valued at $768,656 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

