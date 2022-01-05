AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Up 7,352.6% in December

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, an increase of 7,352.6% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,872,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AVVH opened at 0.03 on Wednesday. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.04.

About AVVAA World Health Care Products

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

