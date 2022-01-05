AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Up 7,352.6% in December

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, an increase of 7,352.6% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,872,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AVVH opened at 0.03 on Wednesday. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.04.
About AVVAA World Health Care Products
