Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Trading Down 4.6%

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) shares were down 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 828,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 789,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38.
Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Ayro had a negative return on equity of 39.98% and a negative net margin of 1,132.94%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.
About Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)
AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.
Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.