Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Trading Down 4.6%

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) shares were down 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 828,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 789,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Ayro had a negative return on equity of 39.98% and a negative net margin of 1,132.94%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYRO. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ayro in the third quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ayro in the third quarter worth $44,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ayro in the second quarter worth $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ayro by 89.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Ayro during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ayro

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

