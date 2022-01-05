B. Riley Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report released on Thursday, December 30th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $786.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.49. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -4.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,057,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,580,000 after purchasing an additional 557,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,197,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 157,688 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,601,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,312,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,520,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

