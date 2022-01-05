BabySwap Trading 25.5% Lower This Week (BABY)

BabySwap (CURRENCY:BABY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. BabySwap has a total market cap of $103.68 million and $6.71 million worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BabySwap has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One BabySwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00060379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.00 or 0.08067901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00068823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00076291 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,209.76 or 0.99831630 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007448 BTC.

BabySwap Coin Profile

BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,867,980 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc

