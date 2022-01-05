Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.37. The stock had a trading volume of 90,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,424. Baidu has a twelve month low of $132.14 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 8.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 10.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

