Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.12.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.37. The stock had a trading volume of 90,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,424. Baidu has a twelve month low of $132.14 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
