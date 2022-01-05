Balancer One Day Trading Volume Reaches $38.29 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.49 or 0.00040080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Balancer has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $121.46 million and $38.29 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00055971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

