Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 34.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 18.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 63.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 172,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 67,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.