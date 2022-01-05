Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.
BLDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.
NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $42.28.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 34.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 18.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 63.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 172,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 67,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
