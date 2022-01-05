Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BLDP has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.75.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded down C$0.30 on Wednesday, hitting C$15.68. 400,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,765. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 20.08 and a current ratio of 20.92. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of C$15.03 and a 52 week high of C$53.90. The stock has a market cap of C$4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.93.

In related news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.28, for a total value of C$42,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,397.28.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

