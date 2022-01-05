Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) traded down 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.00 and last traded at $48.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

