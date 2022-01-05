Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 154,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,126,031 shares.The stock last traded at $5.91 and had previously closed at $5.87.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.23.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.56.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at about $20,952,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,178 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at about $9,370,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,997,000 after acquiring an additional 983,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,541.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 953,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.41% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
