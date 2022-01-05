Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 154,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,126,031 shares.The stock last traded at $5.91 and had previously closed at $5.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at about $20,952,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,178 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at about $9,370,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,997,000 after acquiring an additional 983,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,541.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 953,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

