Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 21,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 116,889 shares.The stock last traded at $13.62 and had previously closed at $14.04.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMA shares. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Banco Santander raised shares of Banco Macro to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $870.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 117.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,217,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

