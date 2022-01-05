Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 9,205 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after buying an additional 4,023,775 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,113 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

NYSE GM opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average is $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $65.98. The stock has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

