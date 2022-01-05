Banco Santander S.A. Purchases Shares of 33,533 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,533 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,422,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,087 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,762,301,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,949,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 312.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 926,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,945,000 after purchasing an additional 702,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.97.

In other Twitter news, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $989,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,370. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.36 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of -170.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

