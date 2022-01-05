Banco Santander S.A. Raises Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $154.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.51 and a 12-month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,497 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,866 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

