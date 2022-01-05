Banco Santander S.A. Sells 5,592 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 404,438 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 748,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,212,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK opened at $158.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.39 and its 200 day moving average is $171.92. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $142.63 and a 12-month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

