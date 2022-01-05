Banco Santander S.A. Sells 745 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $551.40 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $375.06 and a 12-month high of $559.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $525.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.97.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.