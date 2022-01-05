Bank of Hawaii Cuts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 12.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GD opened at $212.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $212.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

