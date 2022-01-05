Bank of Hawaii Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,667 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $158.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $163.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

