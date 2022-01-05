Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Update

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the November 30th total of 12,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

BKSC opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Bank of South Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.