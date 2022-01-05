Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $273.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will post sales of $273.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.20 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $266.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.05 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

OZK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $43.60. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bank OZK by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Bank OZK by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Bank OZK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

