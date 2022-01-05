Barclays Downgrades U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Equal Weight

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB opened at $58.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.95. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.