Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Short Interest Update

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BCCI stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Baristas Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08.
About Baristas Coffee
