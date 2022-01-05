Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Short Interest Update

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BCCI stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Baristas Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

About Baristas Coffee

Baristas Coffee Co, Inc engages in the production and sale of coffee products. It offers hot and cold beverages including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kenmore, WA.

