Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.45% from the company’s current price.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($126.14) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €102.86 ($116.88).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BMW opened at €94.19 ($107.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €89.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.06. The company has a market cap of $56.70 billion and a PE ratio of 5.26. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a 1 year high of €96.39 ($109.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.