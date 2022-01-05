BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Up 78.3% in December

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the November 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BBQ in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in BBQ by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BBQ in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in BBQ in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in BBQ in the 2nd quarter worth $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBQ opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88. BBQ has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million. BBQ had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Equities research analysts expect that BBQ will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

