BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) Short Interest Update

BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 135.9% from the November 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of BCLS Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.87. BCLS Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCLS Acquisition by 0.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 691,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCLS Acquisition by 29.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $684,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

