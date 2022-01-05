Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) rose 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 22,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 834,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative net margin of 23,528.81% and a negative return on equity of 106.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira bought 10,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,081.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.