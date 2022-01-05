Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) rose 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 22,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 834,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.59.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative net margin of 23,528.81% and a negative return on equity of 106.22%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.
Benitec Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTC)
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.
