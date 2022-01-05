Berenberg Bank Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €30.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TEG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($26.14) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TAG Immobilien has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.00 ($30.68).

Shares of TEG stock opened at €24.71 ($28.08) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €26.70. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €23.16 ($26.32) and a 1-year high of €29.37 ($33.38). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

