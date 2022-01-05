Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.70) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.90) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.96) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.10) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.63) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 216.82 ($2.92).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 159.74 ($2.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £7.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 106.15 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.99). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 163.26.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

