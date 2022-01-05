Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€186.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Berenberg Bank set a €186.00 ($211.36) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HNR1. Barclays set a €146.00 ($165.91) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($212.50) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €177.00 ($201.14) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($212.50) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €174.42 ($198.20).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €171.65 ($195.06) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €161.73 and its 200 day moving average is €154.23. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($132.24).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

