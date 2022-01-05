Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.60.

NASDAQ BLI opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.95. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $98.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 20,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Rothman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,539,000 after acquiring an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,143,000 after acquiring an additional 794,914 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 31.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,936,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,429,000 after acquiring an additional 703,456 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 316.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 126.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,926,000 after acquiring an additional 825,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

