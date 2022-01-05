Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.76

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.76 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 16571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

BLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 20,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Rothman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 53.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after buying an additional 794,914 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 123.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 57,287 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the second quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 50.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.