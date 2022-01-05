BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Update

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the November 30th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BETRF stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BetterLife Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.73.

Get BetterLife Pharma alerts:

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.