BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Get BGSF alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BGSF from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

BGSF opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. BGSF has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $82.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BGSF will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In other news, Director Paul Seid acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $196,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $342,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 39,600 shares of company stock worth $548,166. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BGSF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,497,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BGSF by 907.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 116,945 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in BGSF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,260,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in BGSF by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 92,990 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in BGSF during the 2nd quarter worth $954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGSF (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.