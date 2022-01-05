Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Up to $55.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.00, but opened at $57.27. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $57.32, with a volume of 809 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.09.

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $269,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,217 shares of company stock worth $3,093,708 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 228,442 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 198,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 78,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,834,000. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

