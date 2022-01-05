Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

BCYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.76. 371,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.46. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $277,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,217 shares of company stock worth $3,093,708 in the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,826,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,942,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,834,000. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.