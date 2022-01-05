Big Data Protocol Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.28 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00057050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 37,646,856 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

