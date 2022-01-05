Big Lots Inc (LON:BIG) Insider Camilla Macun Buys 20,000 Shares

Big Lots Inc (LON:BIG) insider Camilla Macun bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 315 ($4.24) per share, for a total transaction of £63,000 ($84,894.22).

Shares of LON:BIG opened at GBX 330 ($4.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £952.07 million and a P/E ratio of 64.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 296.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Big Lots Inc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250 ($3.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 385 ($5.19).

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots Company Profile

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc is a neighborhood discount retailer operating 1,411 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and PICKUP with same day delivery. The company’s product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables, Hard Home, and Electronics, Toys & Accessories.

