Big Lots Inc (LON:BIG) Insider Camilla Macun Buys 20,000 Shares

Big Lots Inc (LON:BIG) insider Camilla Macun bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 315 ($4.24) per share, for a total transaction of £63,000 ($84,894.22).
Shares of LON:BIG opened at GBX 330 ($4.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £952.07 million and a P/E ratio of 64.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 296.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Big Lots Inc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250 ($3.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 385 ($5.19).
Big Lots Company Profile
