Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) versus Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Financial Survey

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Biloxi Marsh Lands and Logan Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biloxi Marsh Lands N/A N/A N/A Logan Ridge Finance 9.80% -2.04% -0.81%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Biloxi Marsh Lands and Logan Ridge Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biloxi Marsh Lands 0 0 0 0 N/A Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Logan Ridge Finance has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.45%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than Biloxi Marsh Lands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biloxi Marsh Lands and Logan Ridge Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biloxi Marsh Lands $10,000.00 288.08 -$990,000.00 ($0.33) -3.48 Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.44 -$35.45 million $0.16 148.75

Biloxi Marsh Lands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Logan Ridge Finance. Biloxi Marsh Lands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logan Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Biloxi Marsh Lands has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Logan Ridge Finance beats Biloxi Marsh Lands on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Company Profile

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corp. engages in owning and managing marsh lands. It focuses on the mineral activities such as lease bonuses, delay rentals, and royalties on oil and natural gas productions. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Metairie, LA.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million and with revenues ranging from $15 million. The fund target companies operating in the fields of food, technology, health, consumer and retail. It provides financing in the form of equity and debt for growth, acquisition, mezzanine and management buyout transactions with an investment size ranging from $5 to $30 million. It also act as a co-investor.

