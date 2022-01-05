BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $13,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $87.22 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $92.20. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,090.25, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.53.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,239 shares of company stock worth $828,680 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

