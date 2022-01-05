Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.84

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 413106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $812.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

