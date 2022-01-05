Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.94

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.94 and traded as high as C$6.70. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$6.45, with a volume of 1,133,205 shares changing hands.

BIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.84.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.94.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$263.35 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 1.1000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.39%.

About Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.