Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bird Rides Inc. is an electric vehicle company. It provides transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities. Bird Rides Inc., formerly known as Switchback II Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get Bird Global alerts:

BRDS stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50. Bird Global has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $9.29.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.60). On average, equities analysts forecast that Bird Global will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bird Global (BRDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.