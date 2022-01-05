Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bird Rides Inc. is an electric vehicle company. It provides transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities. Bird Rides Inc., formerly known as Switchback II Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “
BRDS stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50. Bird Global has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $9.29.
About Bird Global
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
