Bismuth (BIS) Price Hits $0.0972 on Major Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded down 51.6% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0972 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $623.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,410,611 coins and its circulating supply is 23,257,967 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

