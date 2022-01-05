BitBall (BTB) Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 25% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $12,826.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,190.29 or 0.99889024 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00086128 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00034665 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.12 or 0.00988089 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00026273 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

