Bitcashpay Reaches One Day Volume of $113,430.00 (BCP)

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Bitcashpay has a market capitalization of $120,676.60 and approximately $113,430.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcashpay has traded down 82.9% against the dollar. One Bitcashpay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcashpay alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00057941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bitcashpay Coin Profile

Bitcashpay is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Buying and Selling Bitcashpay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcashpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcashpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcashpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcashpay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.