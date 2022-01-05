BitMart Token (BMX) Hits One Day Volume of $12.77 Million

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. BitMart Token has a total market capitalization of $64.00 million and $12.77 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitMart Token coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000801 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitMart Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00057040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BitMart Token Coin Profile

BMX is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 640,881,616 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,945 coins. The official website for BitMart Token is www.bitmart.com . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

Buying and Selling BitMart Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMart Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMart Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMart Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitMart Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMart Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.