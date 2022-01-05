BitWhite (BTW) Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $123,483.96 and $139,106.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006831 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000421 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitWhite

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

