Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 22.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,428,000 after acquiring an additional 443,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 211.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after purchasing an additional 321,340 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 16.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,787,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 124.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,342,000 after purchasing an additional 96,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

NYSE BKH opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.00.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 61.50%.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

